Middleburg, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car into a Shamokin Dam restaurant and landed on the roof is back in jail.

Bail was revoked Monday for Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, who had been released on bail in August.

The Snyder County District Attorney, Mike Piecuch, pursued revoking Risso's bail after she was charged on Oct. 7 for shoplifting at Weis Markets in Selinsgrove. Risso is accused of taking more than $100 of merchandise, including items such as shampoo and makeup, from the store on five occasions between Feb. 12 and Sept. 12.

Risso had been released from Snyder County Prison on Aug. 22 after she posted $200,000 bail for her case from the March 4 crash.

Risso had .327 or more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system on March 4 when she came barreling down Routes 11/15. Risso crashed into several vehicles with her black BMW before hitting a concrete barrier and flipping her vehicle onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant, according to Shamokin Dam Police.

The engine of Risso's vehicle became separated when she hit the concrete barrier and it flew into the wall of the restaurant, causing it to catch fire. Several people were injured at the time, including Risso and a man who was in a minivan in the restaurant's parking lot.

Risso's daughter, who only had minor injuries, was not properly strapped into her rear-facing car seat at the time, according to Shamokin Dam Police.

Risso was arrested on March 11 on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and DUI. She currently awaits trial on the charges.

A preliminary hearing for the shoplifting charges is set for Nov. 14 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

The Golden Chopsticks restaurant has since been demolished.

Docket Sheet

Docket Sheet for theft charges

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.