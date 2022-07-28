Herndon, Pa. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Lower Mahanoy Township when she walked out in front of a firetruck.

Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, according to state police at Stonington.

Wenrich had been involved in a vehicle accident on Route 147 shortly after 2 a.m. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, including a firetruck driven by Daniel W. Fisher, 26, of Herndon. Police say Wenrich was struck when she walked out onto the road as the firetruck was traveling south.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Route 147 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. The roadway reopened around 9 a.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.