Danville, Pa. – Weather was a contributing factor to a crash Tuesday in Valley Township, Montour County, in which a woman sustained suspected serious injuries, according to state police.

Holly Hackenberg-Watts, 57, of Danville, was traveling west on Liberty Valley Road (State Route 642) near the intersection with Old Furnace Road when she lost control of her vehicle shortly after noon, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The roadway was covered with snow and slush.

Hackenberg-Watts’ 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek skidded off the north side of the roadway and hit a utility pole, shearing it off at the base.

Hackenberg-Watts was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to state police.