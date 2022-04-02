Bradford County, Pa. — A woman told police she was in fear for her life after a man threatened her with a gun and demanded keys to a vehicle.

George Anthony Johnson, 45, of Rome was charged with a trio of misdemeanors after State Police investigated the claims. Johnson allegedly pointed the weapon at the accuser on the afternoon of March 20, 2022.

Johnson was taken into custody and held on $30,000 bond after he was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. All charges are misdemeanors of varying degrees.

Court records show Johnson posted bail on March 29 and we released from custody. Johnson will appear in Bradford County Court for a preliminary hearing on April 19.

