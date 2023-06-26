Rush Township, Pa. — An employee is accused of being rough with an elderly patient at a care home after witnesses heard the alleged victim scream.

One woman told authorities that Marsha Biggans of Snow Shoe had been rough with the patient, pulling her hair at Windy Hill Village on June 8, according to a complaint. The 53-year-old Biggans denied hurting the patient and insisted she had never done anything wrong in her 31 years of employment.

Another witness said she was happy somebody finally reported Biggans, Trooper Robert Turnbaugh said. Several claimed they heard the patient scream out just after 10 p.m. on June 8 as Biggans allegedly grabbed her by the hair, Turnbaugh added.

Biggans told officers she was adjusting the patient's hair as she was lying in bed, according to the complaint.

“Every CNA there was glad someone has finally told on Biggans for her behavior as it has been happening for years,” a witness told Turnbaugh during a follow-up interview.

Biggans was charged with first-degree misdemeanor abuse of a care-dependent person, as well as harassment. No bail was listed for Biggans, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on July 20.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.