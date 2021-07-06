Berwick, Pa. -- On June 30 around 9 p.m., officers with the State Police at Bloomsburg responded to the call of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of Bittner Alley in Orangeville Borough.

Troopers found a single cab U-Haul with both doors open and a woman sleeping on the seats. Identified as Shannon Fink, 38, of Benton, Fink told troopers that she had run out of gas and was waiting for friends to come back and help her.

On the floor in plain view was evident drug paraphernalia, according to police. Fink said she was feeling ill due to a recent surgery. Emergency medical responders confirmed that Fink needed to be taken for further assessment.

Before leaving for the hospital, Fink said she wanted a pink backpack from the truck to take with her. Police searched the bag for safety measures before allowing her to take it.

Inside, they found marijuana, marijuana wax, heroin, various unknown pills, and paraphernalia.

Fink was charged with the "appropriate charges," according to a PSP press release. She was also taken into custody after discharge from the hospital by Jackson Twp. Police for an outstanding warrant. Documents show there is an active case open against Fink filed in 2019 for tampering with and/or fabricating evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.