Danville, Pa. -- Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the discovery of a body in a hot tub in Danville on Tuesday which prompted a police investigation.

The body was discovered in a hot tub at a home on West Mahoning Street in Danville. The woman, identified by Coroner Lynn as 65-year-old June Savage, is believed to have died on Saturday, May 15.

Savage was the homeowner at the property.

An investigation to exclude foul play is underway, said Lynn.