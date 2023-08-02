Williamsport, Pa. — Police found an injured woman in the street and an Uber driver, both of whom were pointing in the direction of a person running away, when they responded to reports of a fight and injury on July 6 around 1 a.m.

According to the Uber driver's description, he had arrived to an address on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue to pick up a passenger. A woman, who police identified as Terry Laurnea Moore, 25, of Williamsport, allegedly began to beat his car with a baseball bat, he said.

He further claimed that Moore attacked the victim, striking her with an object several times before turning on his car, Officer Ryan Brague wrote in the affidavit. Officers noted multiple dents and a broken weather guard, Brague added.

Police were able to interview the victim in the Emergency Department. She suffered a lump on the left side of her head, a cut on the right top side of her head, a bruised left forearm, and bruised left and right thighs, according to the complaint. She told police that she and Moore argued in a nearby residence and Moore "struck her in the head and all over her body with a bat," Brague wrote.

Police were unable to locate a baseball, but a crutch used by a second witness at the scene was bent, he added.

Moore faces simple assault and harassment charges from an earlier incident in July. No bail was listed for her.

Moore is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Aug. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

