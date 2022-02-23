Danville, Pa. — When Danville Borough Police officers spoke with a woman on Feb. 12, 2022, they said she was covered in mud and bleeding from her nose.

After an interview with the woman and several witnesses, officers attempted to locate Nicholas Paul Padula, 24, of Danville. Officer Eric Routch said one witness pointed Padula out as he walked nearby. Padula allegedly took off after being spotted.

A short search followed and Padula was located as officers waited with the woman until EMS arrived. A witness told Routch he had to hold Padula back after the accuser was allegedly attacked.

The woman attempted to leave the area, but Padula caught her and threw her to the ground. According to the report, Padula struck the accuser several times in the head.

Padula is being held at the Montour County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail. Court records show Padula was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary charge of harassment. Padula will meet with Judge Marvin Shrawder for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.

