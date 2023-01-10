Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch.

Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report.

The two had been drinking and Fletcher became upset when she had to leave. Fletcher grabbed the woman and told he would shoot her tires out if she left.

Fletcher chased her inside the home located in the 100 block of Papoose Acres, but tripped over a space heater. Enraged by the accident, Fletcher allegedly threw the heater at the accuser.

Fletcher retrieved the handgun from a different room and approached the woman, who said the weapon is always loaded. He placed the gun under her chin and yelled, according to the affidavit.

Before throwing the weapon on a bed, Fletcher threatened to kill himself. The witness told police she was able to calm him down and eventually leave the area.

The next day on Dec. 20, Fletcher went to the accuser’s home. He became upset when she told him to leave her alone.

Fletcher was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment during a preliminary arraignment.

His original bail of $100,000 monetary was changed on Jan. 3 to $3,500 unsecured and he was released from custody. It was the Judge’s decision to change bail, according to court records.

Fletcher will appear before Judge Maureen Beirne on Jan. 30 for formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.