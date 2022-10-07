Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport.

Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said.

Gavlock allegedly took $6 and a Kaos Fun Zone gift card worth about $65 from the wallet in the parking lot of the store before throwing it into a dumpster, investigators said.

Sergeant Brian McGee watched store surveillance footage from July 24 after a man reported his wallet missing, telling police the last place he had it was at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video shows the wallet owner inadvertently miss his pocket as he tries to put it away, and it falls to the floor. Gavlock approaches the register with her cart and three children, kneels to the floor, and puts the wallet in her purse, police said.

McGee spoke with Gavlock on Aug. 8 at her home near the 1300 block of Baldwin Street and questioned her about the incident. Gavlock acted shocked and surprised initially, but confessed to taking the wallet after being told about the video footage, McGee said.

Gavlock claimed she didn’t know anything about $6 despite not being told about any specific amount of money in the wallet, McGee said. Gavlock told police she took the wallet and threw it in a dumpster when she didn’t see anybody in the parking lot.

“Gavlock made no attempt to return the wallet to a store employee, the owner, or police,” McGee wrote. "The wallet did contain an ID card with the victim's name and address."

Gavlock allegedly later used the gift card at Kaos Fun Zone. The card was meant to be a birthday present to the wallet owner's daughter, according to the affidavit.

Along with restitution being requested by investigators, Gavlock was charged with theft and receiving stolen property. Both are misdemeanors.

No bail was listed for the Gavlock.

Docket sheet

