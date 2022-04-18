Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who tried to fool her probation officer with fake urine ended up being charged with a felony after police allegedly found a large amount of drugs and packaging in her home.

Anita Moriah Bucher, 29, had come to the Columbia County Probation office on Feb. 4 for a scheduled appointment. When she was asked to give a urine sample for a drug test though, they reportedly discovered she was trying to pass off fake urine as her own.

When they confronted Bucher, she admitted she had fentanyl at her house, according to charges filed by Montour Township Officer Dan Kilgus. Probation officers conducted a preliminary search of her home on Valley Road and discovered drugs, packaging commonly used to sell drugs, and a gun, charges state.

Probation called in police, who did a thorough search of the home. They allegedly found several large bundles of suspected heroin and fentanyl, a large collection of used and unused baggies and rubber bands, a stamp pad and stamp, and two illegal switchblades.

Bucher admitted the drugs and packaging materials were hers, but denied she was selling drugs.

Bucher, 215 Valley Road, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and possessing prohibited weapons.

She is scheduled to appear before District Judge Russell Lawton on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

