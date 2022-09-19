Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack.

Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said.

Officer Cody Rebuck noticed a bruise and swelling on the woman’s forehead as he spoke with the two individuals. The woman claimed she fell down an embankment and hit her head off a rock, Rebuck said.

But surveillance video told a different story, police said.

Surveillance tapes showed Snyder entered JR’s Mini Mart on W. Arch Street on Sept. 13 and attempted to kiss the woman, according to Rebuck. The two spoke briefly before Snyder punched the woman in the head and took her backpack, Rebuck said.

Both then argued outside of the store before the view on the camera was changed. Rebuck located Snyder and the woman a short time later when an employee from JR’s Mini Mart called to report an assault.

A marijuana pipe was located on Snyder after police searched him at the station, Rebuck said.

Snyder was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. He was released after posting $5,000 unsecured bail following a formal arraignment.

