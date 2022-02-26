Trout Run, Pa. —State Police investigated a domestic call on Feb. 17 and discovered a woman with red marks on her neck.

According to an affidavit, Trooper Thomas Spagnuld said the woman was dragged by a hooded sweatshirt through the kitchen of a resident near the 30 block of Truman Street in Lewis Township.

Ronald Joseph Jean, 67, of Trout Run allegedly punched the woman with a closed fist. According to the report, Jean fled the residence after the assault.

Jean was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and second-degree simple assault. During a Feb. 21 preliminary arraignment, Jean was given $25,000 monetary bail which he posted the same day.

Jean will appear before Judge Williams Solomon on March 2 for a preliminary hearing.

