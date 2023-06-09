assault 2020.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman threw a cup of bleach at a man during an argument, severely burning him, police said.

Thelma Nimetullah, 66, of Williamsport told police her accuser pushed her during an argument on June 4 near the 600 block of First Avenue. Nimetullah allegedly thought about calling the police before throwing the bleach into the man’s face, according to the complaint.

According to the arrest affidavit, both had been drinking.

Nimelullah is being charged with simple assault and harassment. She posted $5,000 monetary bail, according to court records.

Docket sheet

