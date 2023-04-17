Dushore, Pa. — A woman narrowly escaped being scammed out of hundreds of dollars from a computer hacker, police say.

A 71-year-old woman told state police at Laporte she got a message on her computer on March 10, telling her that her computer was hacked and to call the number listed.

When she called, she spoke with a nam who claimed his name was Mike and he could fix the computer for $240. The woman wrote the check, but then canceled it before any money was taken out of her account, police say.

Anyone with information about the caller is asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.

