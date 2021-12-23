Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police said a man allegedly broke a window and forced his way into a residence near the 800 block of Memorial Avenue.

Aaron Paul Hannah, 36, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a summary harassment charge after the incident was called in by the homeowner. According to the report, Hannah, who attempted to contact the accuser more than 100 times, also attacked her, and placed a forearm of her neck on the night of Dec. 13.

“(The accuser) stated that Hannah has never had permission to enter her home, he has never possessed a key to the home, and he had no property whatsoever in the home,” wrote officer Eric Houseknecht.

Hannah is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

