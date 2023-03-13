Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman accused of ramming a van into the Little League Museum asked for a new lawyer and demanded surveillance video of the afternoon in question during a hearing Monday at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Theresa Salazar, 57, of Williamsport claimed her public defender, Nicole Spring, has shown “too much fraudulent activity." Spring also requested to be withdrawn from the case.

Salazar, who asked for the case to be dismissed, insisted there was video showing a different person being handcuffed, saying her hair was much longer than the person's hair in the video.

“The videos contradict what actually happened,” Salazar told Judge Nancy Butts during Monday’s hearing. “Everything is inconsistent.”

Spring was provided video from inside the Little League Museum by the Commonwealth, but Salazar requested body and dash camera footage from the South Williamsport Police Department she believes showed a woman with short hair being cuffed at the scene.

The footage, however, was only kept for 30 days after the incident and wasn't preserved in time for her preliminary hearing, which was delayed from mid-August to September of 2022. That was more than two months after the crash, court records show.

Although her lawyer had already explained the footage had been deleted, Salazar said she still felt she was unable to communicate effectively with Spring. Her request for new representation was granted.

Salazar’s request for discovery was partially granted as the Commonwealth was given approximately 14 days to provide an EMS report to her new representation.

Salazar is also challenging her attempted murder charge on the basis that she did not take "substantial enough steps to commit homicide."

