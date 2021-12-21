Monroe Township, Pa. —A woman with an active drug case against her will now have a another after State Police said she delivered 45 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover.

Trooper Jonathan Thompson said he arranged a deal with the woman through Facebook messenger. Jeanne Fortune, 44, of Marion Heights delivered the substance a short time later in the parking of a business.

Fortune was charged with a single count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fortune was charged with multiple counts of the same offenses for a previous case that remains active. Fortune is being held at the Snyder County prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.

