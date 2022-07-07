Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Trooper Anthony Mazzone said he believed a woman was on PCP and hallucinating when she crashed a vehicle into a wall near the 2000 block of Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock on June 29.

The scene was active when troopers arrived in the early morning hours as they discovered EMS personnel treating a woman on the ground. Mazzone attempted to speak with the woman after a property owner reported the crash to PSP Montoursville.

When Emily Suzanne Fry, 31, of Williamsport realized state police were on the scene, she got away from EMS and ran into a nearby creek shouting, Mazzone said. Mazzone attempted to calm Fry, who reportedly yelled at troopers that "people were in the creek watching them."

The situation deescalated enough that Fry was placed under arrest and transported to UMPC for an evaluation. Once in the emergency room, Fry repeatedly kicked a staff member in the chest and side, according to the affidavit.

Fry told authorities she was going to sue them, the report said.

Court records show Fry was charged with several counts on June 29, including second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, DUI, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Fry posted $15,000 monetary bail after the hearing concluded.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.