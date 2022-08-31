Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased.

When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property.

Murrelle said officers spotted Mooney running by Lake Street and Valor Street shortly after they arrived in the area. Mooney was observed jumping fences and running through several back yards.

Officers made contact with Mooney near the 400 block of Keystone Avenue. Murrelle told Mooney to stop or he would use a taser to subdue her.

Mooney told officers she was going to defecate and fell to the ground. As they approached, Mooney allegedly threw a compost bin that struck Murrelle in the face.

Mooney was then tasered as she continued to resist officers. Murrelle said a drive stun was eventually initiated and she was taken into custody.

Mooney was incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail after being charged with second-degree felony assault. Judge Larry Hurley, who oversaw Mooney’s preliminary arraignment, said she would also be charged with resisting arrest, escape, and flight to avoid apprehension. All are second-degree misdemeanors.

Mooney will face Judge Hurley on Sept. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

