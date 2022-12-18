Lewis Township, Pa. — A woman and her stepfather allegedly broke their way through a barricaded door a day after she and her significant other had a fight at the home.

The Dec. 6 fight allegedly ended when Jasmine Fulton-May struck her accuser several times in the head, causing her ear to bleed. After the alleged assault, Fulton-Way left and the accuser placed several large items in front of the door, police said.

Fulton-May returned the next day with her stepfather, Brian Northrop, and forced her way into the home near the 100 block of Butler Road in Lewis Township by kicking the door in. After retrieving her belongings, Fulton-May threw a screwdriver into the accuser’s back, causing bruises.

Trooper Nicklas Coulston said the door was unsalvageable. The approximate cost of replacing the door would be $1,000.

Fulton-May was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. She posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Fulton-May will appear before Judge William Solomon on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing. No charges were listed for Northrop.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.