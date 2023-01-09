Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month.
Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m.
Auchter recognized Klinger from the surveillance video, provided by the Museum, and said he is "very familiar" with her. She was previously charged for setting fires in October, as well as shoplifting, loitering, resisting arrest, and stealing a vehicle.
Klinger, West First Street, was charged with risking a catastrophe and disorderly conduct.