Montoursville, Pa. —A Williamsport woman was arrested after she allegedly agreed to provide oral sex to an undercover detective in exchange for money.

The woman, who detectives identified as Meghan Borgess, 40, also agreed to purchase methamphetamine, according to police. Detectives met Borgess through an ad on a website.

Borgess was contacted by a phone number on the website and agreed to perform the sex act in exchange for $250. During the conversation with Borgess, detectives inquired about the purchase of methamphetamine.

After picking Borgess up, detectives took her into custody and recovered two glass smoking pipes.

Borgess was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Court records show Borgess, who is being held on $25,000 monetary bail, was also charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and promotion of prostitution.

Docket sheet