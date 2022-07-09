Fraud charges _NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman accused of failing to report income allegedly collected $2,304 in SNAP Benefits from the Lycoming County Assistance Office, investigators said.

Emily Motter, 35, of Montoursville failed to report income from a time period of April 3 to June 30 of 2020 despite being told she was required to do so, according to an affidavit.

Agent Maria Lesh with the Office of the State Inspector General received a referral from the Office of Assistance on May 5 of 2020. Lesh spoke with an Investigative Manager from Walmart, Inc., who verified Motter’s employment history and wages earned over the time period requested.

Motter was charged with third-degree felony fraud during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. At the conclusion of the hearing, Motter posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released.

Docket sheet

