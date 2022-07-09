Williamsport, Pa. — A woman accused of failing to report income allegedly collected $2,304 in SNAP Benefits from the Lycoming County Assistance Office, investigators said.

Emily Motter, 35, of Montoursville failed to report income from a time period of April 3 to June 30 of 2020 despite being told she was required to do so, according to an affidavit.

Agent Maria Lesh with the Office of the State Inspector General received a referral from the Office of Assistance on May 5 of 2020. Lesh spoke with an Investigative Manager from Walmart, Inc., who verified Motter’s employment history and wages earned over the time period requested.

Motter was charged with third-degree felony fraud during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. At the conclusion of the hearing, Motter posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.