Williamsport, Pa. — A man’s face was scratched and his hair ripped out during an assault.

Police responded to a call for a domestic with a knife on April 14 just after 2:30 a.m., according to an affidavit. As authorities arrived at the home near the 800 block of High Street, officers spoke with Angelie Marie Lopez, 30, of Williamsport, and the victim.

Officers learned Lopez had attacked the man during an argument over their relationship, according to the affidavit. During the argument, Lopez allegedly grabbed a knife and swung it at the accuser. After being taken to the ground, Lopez scratched the victim’s face, police said.

Lopez was charged with simple assault and harassment, according to court records. She posted $10,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody on April 20.

Lopez is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on May 8 for an ARD hearing.

Docket sheet

