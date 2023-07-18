Williamsport, Pa. — An ex-girlfriend attacked a woman at her home and at a laundromat over the course of two days in June, police said.

Taylor Marie Divel entered the Brite Laundry Center, 830 Washington Blvd., on June 28, Officer Ericka Heath said. She allegedly attacked a woman once inside, kneeing her in the face and striking her with a closed fist, Heath added.

The 23-year-old Cogan Station resident grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it, according to the complaint. Officers viewed video of the attack, which cut off after Divel allegedly threw the phone.

Bruises could be seen on the woman’s face and forehead, according to Heath.

A second attack happened the following day when Divel allegedly entered the same woman’s apartment, investigators said. She broke through the front door in the 600 block of Wilson Street, they added.

Divel was told to leave the property several times, according to the police report. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $100.

Divel was charged with simple assault and harassment for the June 28 incident at the laundromat. She was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct for the Wilson Street incident.

Divel posted $25,000 monetary bail and was released from custody on June 30. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for preliminary hearings on July 27 and Aug. 24.

