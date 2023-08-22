Williamsport, Pa. — Police caught a woman attempting to purchase fentanyl during a controlled purchase.

A confidential informant contacted Dawn Smith, 53, of Williamsport, on her phone to arrange the purchase of one bundle (.30 grams) of fentanyl, according to police. Smith agreed to the sale and stated that she was coming to the CI.

Lycoming County Detectives watched as the informant got out the vehicle and sat down on a front porch in the 400 block of Brandon Avenue. According to police, Smith arrived in her black Lexus and parked directly in front of the CI.

The informant met with Smith through the front passenger window for approximately five seconds before Smith drove away, according to police.

Immediately after, the CI returned to a predetermined location and turned over the fentanyl. Police then searched the informant to ensure there was no presence of additional contraband, money, or controlled substances.

Smith was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and felony use of a cell phone. Judge Aaron S. Biichle set Smith’s bail for $85,000.

Docket sheet

