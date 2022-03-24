Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman allegedly admitted to police that she had made a “mistake” after she fell for an inmate at the Snyder County Prison.

Authorities were made aware of the relationship on March 3 after a recording of a phone conversation made from prison to the woman was played, according to a police report.

During the phone call, Crystal Marie Yeingst, 40, of Thompsontown told William Zelinsky, who is an inmate at the Snyder County Prison, that “if they go through these calls, I’m fired,” according to the affidavit.

Snyder County Prison Warden Scott Robinson contacted State Police in Selinsgrove with the information after authorities discovered the relationship. Authorities said Yeingst worked for Aramark, a food service provider for the prison.

Yeingst allegedly told authorities she grabbed the inmate’s penis and kissed him on several occasions when she was working. Authorities said during an interview with Yeingst, she admitted to falling for Zelinsky.

A phone call placed on Jan. 28 from the Snyder County Prison to Yeingst’s personal phone was recorded. Police said during the call, Zelinsky told Yeingst to meet him in “a specific area” and other inmates would watch for corrections officers.

Zelinsky told Yeingst that “it’s going to be more than just in your hand this time” which officers said implied there was previous contact.

Yeingst was charged with third-degree felony institutional sexual assault and given $20,000 unsecured bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge John Reed. Yeingst, who is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 14, was released from custody after she posted bail.

Phone calls placed to Aramark in reference to Yeingst’s employment status were not returned.

