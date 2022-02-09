Berwick, Pa. — Agents with the Attorney General’s Office observed a confidential informant arrange the purchase of two fentanyl bricks from a woman in Berwick.

The Jan. 27, 2021 arrangement was completed when the CI exchanged $200 for two bricks of the substance. Agents said the deal was completed at the residence of Tammy Lee Gorsz, 41, of Berwick after several text messages were exchanged between her the CI.

Agents drove the CI to the residence and watched from outside as they entered and completed the deal. A field test conducted on one of the packets tested positive for fentanyl. Agents said the two bricks weighed approximately 22 grams.

Charges were filed against Gorsz on Jan. 14, 2022. Court records show those charges included two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Grosz, who will appear in Columbia County Court this week, was being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Columbia County Prison.

