Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police said when they arrived at the scene of a reported fight on April 23, a woman immediately became uncooperative by yelling and screaming.

Ashley Michelle Barnfield, 40, of Williamsport was placed into a police cruiser by officers, who said she smelled of alcohol and slurred her speech. According to an affidavit, Barnfield was asked several times to keep her voice down.

An officer attempted to speak with Barnfield who allegedly kicked him once he opened the door to the cruiser. After being transported back to the station, Barnfield continued to resist, kicking an officer in the upper thigh. Police said she also attempted to kick the officer in the groin.

Barnfield was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and two ungraded charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. During a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey, Barnfield was given $15,000 monetary bail and detained to the Lycoming County Prison.

A criminal docket sheet shows Barnfield is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 17.

Docket sheet

