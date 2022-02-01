Upper Fairfield Township, Pa. — A caretaker in Lycoming County was charged with two felonies after a family allegedly discovered thousands of dollars of inheritance missing.

Krystyne Lynn Farris, 41, of Luzerne allegedly changed locks and refused family members access to their relative after she assumed caretaker responsibilities on Aug. 7, 2019.

According to one family member, a large sum of cash was to be divided between siblings. According to the release, Farris, who did not respond to calls from family members, allegedly denied any knowledge of the money when confronted at the funeral.

Trooper Josiah Reiner said he discovered Farris had deposited $19,124.41 from Aug. 15, 2019 to July 15, 2021 into an account in the form of gas royalty checks. Reiner said Farris withdrew $16,750.99 in cash withdrawals from the account. The additional $1,777.31 was allegedly used to pay Farris’ electric bill.

A family member allegedly told investigators when she was able to gain control of the account there was a total of $13.39 left.

Farris was charged with two felonies that included third-degree theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. A Feb. 7 preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Farris, who posted $25,000 unsecured bail prior to her release.

