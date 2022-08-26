Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives.

Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 11.

Fromille delivered the narcotics on May 5 and then again on May 10. In both instances, Fromille arranged to meet at the Rite Aid parking lot on Little League Boulevard.

Fromille was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following a Aug. 11 preliminary arraignment. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

