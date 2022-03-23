Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman was accused of delivering heroin to a confidential informant on March 6 near the 400 block of North Rock Street.

Marsha Ruch, 56, was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

“CI 1 spoke directly to Marsha Ruch in the past, whom personally advised him/her of her intent to distribute heroin,” wrote officer Brian Primerano of the Shamokin Police Department.

Ruch was arraigned before Judge John Gembic on March 15 and held on $20,000 bail. Ruch appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

