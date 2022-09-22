Woodward Township, Pa. — A Clinton County woman has been accused of theft in a third incident at a Woodward Township convenience store.

Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven allegedly entered the Minitmart 25 on Sept. 20 and took a lighter, police said. She then preceded to an employee-only area and left through a back exit.

A police officer, who stopped at the store to refuel his car, was alerted to the situation by an employee. Jordan was discovered behind the store as she smoked a cigarette.

Officers asked what she was doing, and Jordan replied, "smoking." Jordan then told them, "take me to jail," after they informed her that she isn't supposed to be on the property.

Jordan allegedly handed officers the lighter and told them she stole it from the store. Surveillance video showed Jordan enter the store, take a lighter, and enter an area not open to customers.

Jordan was accused of simple assault, theft, and harassment in separate incidents at the same location. She pled guilty to theft earlier this year.

An assistant manager banned Jordan from the store on June 17 after those previous incidents.

Jordan was released on $1,500 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Keith Kibler and is awaiting jury selection.

