Berwick, Pa. —Berwick Police officers said they observed a purple bruise and discoloration on a juvenile’s clothes after reports of abuse.

During an interview, Tina Maisey, 43, of Berwick allegedly admitted to officers she hit the juvenile with a stick. Officers said Maisey indicated the juvenile had throw a bottle of bleach, causing her to spray the juvenile with it.

A detective spoke with the juvenile the following day on Jan. 27 and observed a deeper coloration on the bruise that turned red and purple along with more yellowish colors, according to the report. During the initial interview the juvenile told authorities Maisey was abusive toward them.

Maisey was charged with two misdemeanors in first-degree endangering the welfare of children and second-degree simple assault. No bail was listed for Maisey, but a preliminary hearing is set for March 14 with Judge Richard Knecht.

