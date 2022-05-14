Williamsport, Pa. — An early morning fight led to assault charges for one woman after police say she sliced her boyfriend's hand with a large kitchen knife.

Barbara Brittany Cook, 28, called police on April 30 around 3:30 a.m. because her boyfriend, Yahmrere Tyheed, was trying to force her to leave her house, she said.

When Trooper Howard Young of the Montoursville State Police arrived at the Randall Circle home though, he reportedly found Tyheed outside with blood gushing from his hand. He told Young that Cook had grabbed two large kitchen knives and brandished them over her head in a threatening manner, charges state.

Feeling "extremely scared" for his life, Tyheed lunged for the knives and was cut during the ensuing struggle, charges say.

Cook allegedly admitted getting the knives from the kitchen, but said she'd only gotten them scare Tyheed, not to harm him. He'd come to the house that morning to take her for a medical procedure, but she decided she didn't want to go, Cook told police.

They argued and she asked Tyheed to leave, but he refused, which is when they fought over the knives, Cook reportedly said.

Young reportedly found blood on the living room floor and couch, and a large serrated knife and a large knife with a flat blade in the kitchen sink. Young also noted Cook's five-year-old daughter was asleep upstairs when the fight happened.

Cook was charged with two counts of simple assault, and making terroristic threats. She was also cited for harassment. A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held May 23 at 11:15 a.m. at District Judge Gary Whiteman's office.

