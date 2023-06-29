Lock Haven, Pa. — A woman pulled her dress up in front of a group that included children, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Barbara Jean Hummer admitted to “mooning” people as they argued on June 14, PSP said. The 55-year-old Lock Haven resident claimed she was unaware of children being in the area, PSP added.

A witness called police just before 6:30 p.m. when they spotted Hummer and another man attempting to open the window of a trailer near the 200 block of Keller Street, according to the complaint. Hummer and the man allegedly walked into a different trailer near the property after being seen.

Hummer came back outside after one witness took pictures of the trailer. She allegedly yelled “kiss my a**” before exposing herself.

Hummer’s dress was described as black with flowers on it by witnesses, Trooper Luke Fusco said. She was wearing the same dress when she spoke with police, he added.

Hummer was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness. Both are misdemeanors.

She is scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler on July 24. No bail is listed.

Docket sheet

