Bradford County, Pa. —A woman accused of striking a person twice in the back with a knife was recently charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault.

During an altercation on April 18 a witness said Leah Elizabeth Landon, 46, of Sayre pulled them down by the hair. State Trooper Dane Smith said he observed hair on the ground and injuries to the accuser’s back as they spoke near E Troy Road in Bradford County.

According to the report, Landon retrieved a knife from the kitchen after she allegedly pulled the witness to the ground. Smith said Landon then struck the accuser twice before she fled the area.

Landon was located by State Police a short time later and taken into custody. According to an affidavit filed by Smith, Landon admitted to pulling the accuser’s hair and threatening her with a knife.

Along with the felony, court records show Landon was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment during a preliminary arraignment. Landon posted $50,000 bond through a professional bondsman shortly after the arraignment and was released from custody.

Landon will appear before Judge Larry Hurley on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

