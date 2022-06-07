Woodward Township, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested when police officers with the Woodward Township Police Department assisted with the removal a child due to unsafe conditions.
Ravynne Alexis Kelsey, 28, of Trout Run allegedly became aggressive with officers, punching and kicking them as they attempted to help Clinton County Children and Youth Services near the 40 block of Woodland Drive. After causing injuries to both officers, Kelsey was taken into custody and charged on June 5 with one count each of felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Court records show Kelsey is being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond. She will appear in Clinton County Court for a preliminary hearing on June 14.