Mill Hall, Pa. — A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly dragged another woman out of her car by the hair.

State Police were called to Lowe's Home Improvement on Hogan Boulevard Saturday at 6 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with 37-year-old Sara Shade of Mill Hall. Shade told them Elizabeth Ann Fausey punched her in the face several times while Shade was sitting in the passenger seat of Fausey's car.

Fausey, 32, then reportedly dragged Shade out of the vehicle by her hair and continued hitting her.

Fausey will face assault charges, according to Trooper Matthew Rounsley.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.