Assault charges
Canva

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly dragged another woman out of her car by the hair.

State Police were called to Lowe's Home Improvement on Hogan Boulevard Saturday at 6 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with 37-year-old Sara Shade of Mill Hall. Shade told them Elizabeth Ann Fausey punched her in the face several times while Shade was sitting in the passenger seat of Fausey's car.

Fausey, 32, then reportedly dragged Shade out of the vehicle by her hair and continued hitting her.

Fausey will face assault charges, according to Trooper Matthew Rounsley.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!