Montoursville, Pa. — Posted warnings about recording inside the State Police Barracks in Montoursville did not sufficiently warn a woman away from using her cell phone to do exactly that on July 20.

Trooper Nathan Birth informed Alexandrea Helena Sheffield that they were going to seize her phone as part of an investigation into a structure fire on July 5. The 39-year-old Montoursville resident grabbed her phone and tried to manipulate it, Birth said.

An investigation into the seized phone showed it was recording during Sheffield’s interview with authorities. Sheffield never requested or acknowledged the phone was recording, Birth wrote in an affidavit.

Sheffield was charged with third-degree felony intercept communications on July 21. An unsecured bail of $15,000 was posted by Sheffield, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.