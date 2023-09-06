Lock Haven, Pa. — A restaurant employee caught a woman using fake money to pay her bill, Lock Haven police said.

Starlene Marie Stamm, 56, of Milesburg, attempted to pass bills off on Aug. 12 at the Lucky 7 and Wayback Burger that were labeled “for motion picture purposes” just before noon, Lock Haven police said. She paid for an order at Wayback Burger, receiving $77.68 in change, police added.

An employee caught Stamm using the fake money at Lucky 7, Officer Stephen Nero said. She was forced to pay $112.64 with her debit card after the bills were spotted, Nero added.

Centre County Probation found several counterfeit bills all marked "for motion picture purposes" when they took Stamm into custody on Aug. 15, according to the complaint. Surveillance video of Stamm allegedly using the money was provided to investigators.

Stamm was charged with two counts of felony forgery, theft by deception, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Stamm was unable to post $1,500 monetary bail, according to court records. She was confined to the Clinton County Prison.

Docket sheet

