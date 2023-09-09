Cogan House Township, Pa. — A woman was choked and thrown to the ground while being punched during an argument over child custody, police said.

Eric Thomas Kurtz, 25, allegedly choked the woman as Savana Elizabeth Hauke, 24, punched her in the head, Trooper Oliver Barbour said. The two Williamsport residents argued with the woman on Aug. 25 near the 20 block of state route 184 in Cogan House Township, Barbour added.

Kurtz allegedly pushed the accuser down to the ground after the assault. He then slammed her car door shut, causing damage in the process, Barbour reported.

Injuries could be seen on the victim’s neck, arms, and legs, according to the complaint.

Hauke was charged with simple assault and harassment. She is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

Kurtz was charged with second-degree felony strangulation to go with simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $25,000 monetary.

Hauke and Kurtz are scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

Eric Thomas Kurtz docket sheet

Savana Elizabeth Hauke docket sheet

