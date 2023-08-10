Editor's Note Warning: A photo shared below in this story is graphic.

Silsbee, Tx. — In an unfortunate chain of events, a snake fell—seemingly right out of the sky—onto a Texas woman who was in her yard. Moments later, she was attacked by a hawk.

Peggy Jones, 64, of Silsbee, Texas was on a riding mower on Friday, July 25, when the incident occurred.

“I am still having nightmares and don’t sleep much. But that is not a lot to stress over considering the facts of what happened,” Jones said.

The snake fell from above, and immediately wrapped itself around her forearm. The reptile was dark-colored and about 4 1/2 feet long, reported CNN.

Jones began screaming and started swinging her arm to shake the snake off. In the midst of the chaos, a hawk, who had dropped the snake, swooped down to reclaim its meal.

The snake began striking her face, hitting her glasses multiple times as she continued to try and free her arm. Meanwhile, the hawk repeatedly slashed her with its talons, trying to pry the snake loose. After four attepmts, the hawk got ahold of the snake, removing it from Jones' arm, leaving her bloody, clawed, and already black and blue.

After a trip to the hospital, Jones is now feeling better, she told NorthcentralPa.

“I am so happy to be alive and on my road to recovery,” Jones said.

Jones still has some open wounds on her arm but thankfully, she does not have an infection.

“I have to keep it covered anytime I go out… which is not very often because I cannot get hot, sweaty, or dirty, or do anything that may cause this. It’s triple digit temps here so staying in the AC is about the only thing I can safely do,” she added.

Looking on the bright side, Jones shared that she is thankful for everyone who has reached with prayers and support.

“I continue to receive contacts daily from people everywhere across the world praying for me and sending well wishes. I am thankful and humbled for everyone from individuals to media sources, who have offered their sincere thoughts and prayers for me as I try to make it through this horrific ordeal and continue to heal,” Jones said.

“Thank you!" she continued. "There IS still a lot of love in this world, and I have found that out firsthand.”

