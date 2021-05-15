Ferguson Township, Pa. -- Ferguson Township Police are trying to identify a man who recently struck an Asian woman and told her to "go back where she came from."

Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of East Clinton Avenue at 9:40 a.m. on May 12.

"A skinny white male wearing a mask threw an object at the woman and struck her in the back of the head. The male told the woman to go back where she came from and got into the passenger side of a dark sedan," Ferguson Township Police said on their Facebook page.

Residents of the Overlook Heights development with surveillance cameras may have captured images of the suspect vehicle around 9:40 a.m. on May 12, police said.

Anyone who may have information or video of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050 or police@twp.ferguson.pa.us.