Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man was arraigned on charges of aggravated and simple assault after state police said he bashed a woman’s head off the dash of a vehicle.

John Robert Brown, 45, of Klingerstown was charged by Sunbury Police on Jan. 9 after they spoke with an accuser. According to an affidavit, Brown allegedly bashed the woman’s head off the dash several times before kicking her from the moving vehicle.

Brown was arraigned on charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment. Brown posted $50,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman and was released from custody on Jan. 10. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey in March.

