Berwick, Pa. — A woman who was asleep inside a Sheetz food court at 10 a.m. had drugs and drug paraphernalia, police say. 

Police were called the Sheetz at 2100 W. Front St. in Briar Creek on the morning of June 5 for a complaint that a woman had fallen asleep in the store. When State Trooper Joseph Burke arrived at the store, he reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia on her and at her feet.

Burke took the woman, identified as Diane Larosa, 47, of Nescopeck, into custody. She was searched and found to have drugs, according to Burke.

