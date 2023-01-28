Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe.

Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police.

The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave., Berwick, on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. The woman works at the factory and was on her break, she told Berwick Officer Steven Torres.

She reportedly saw Embree, who was holding the metal pipe, walk towards her vehicle and began banging on the driver's side of the car. Embree was angry because she believed the woman had slept with her ex-husband, according to police.

Embree allegedly opened the woman's car door and demanded she get out of the vehicle, saying, "I'm going to beat you with it" while banging the pipe on the window.

A man who was across the street heard the commotion and yelled at Embree to stop, Torres said. When Embree turned and began crossing the street towards him, he threatened to call the police. That's when Embree fled the area, charges state.

When Torres questioned Embree at her home on West Front Street, she admitted she went to the factory to confront the woman, but said she brought the pipe along only as protection.

Embree, Berwick, was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13 at 9:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

Docket sheet

