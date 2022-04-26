Williamsport, Pa. — Authorities said a man accused of rape was told “no” between 30-40 times during an hour-long assault on April 16 near Catherine Street in Williamsport.

Caleb Michael Sanders, 30, of Williamsport grabbed the woman and bent her over a couch before allegedly raping her, According to Williamsport police. Authorities said Sanders initiated the contact as the woman attempted to feed her child.

The accuser told officers Sanders placed a hand over her throat during the alleged assault. According to the affidavit, the woman began to lose consciousness.

Sanders was charged with first-degree felony rape and several second-degree felonies that included strangulation, sexual assault, and aggravated assault. Sanders was also given a misdemeanor charge of second-degree simple assault.

Sanders will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on May 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

